Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,115 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ARWR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

ARWR opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.59. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.29 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.31 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $1,268,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,875 shares of company stock valued at $11,439,154 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.