Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,615 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of PS Business Parks worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,065,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,069,000 after acquiring an additional 101,835 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PSB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

PSB opened at $162.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.12. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.79 and a 1 year high of $189.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.52.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 46.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,085,625.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

