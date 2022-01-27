Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,231 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of Meritage Homes worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 53.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTH opened at $100.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.69. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $125.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $561,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,963. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

