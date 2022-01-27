Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,417,807 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Pure Storage worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,796 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 299.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,388,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,077 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,119,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,798 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,878,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,324 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 10,971.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,850 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.37.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

