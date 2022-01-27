Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.21% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 61.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,615,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,637,000 after buying an additional 2,903,888 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,113,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,623,000 after buying an additional 1,006,175 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,338,691.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,981,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,738,000 after buying an additional 1,981,264 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,903,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,146,000 after buying an additional 198,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,283,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,147,000 after buying an additional 37,854 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $44.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.87. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.