Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,876 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Matson worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matson by 197.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Matson by 309.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 33,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Seven Post Investment Office LP grew its position in shares of Matson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 80,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Matson by 38.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $94.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.97. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $98.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.08 and a 200 day moving average of $81.46.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $85,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $250,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,820. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

