Citigroup Inc. Sells 100,000 Shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 4.61% of Global X Thematic Growth ETF worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GXTG. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,232,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 373.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 86.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter.

GXTG stock opened at $36.91 on Thursday. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.80 and a 52-week high of $66.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.38.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X Thematic Growth ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19.

