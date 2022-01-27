Citigroup Inc. Sells 20,211 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,211 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 226.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 306.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 37,855 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth $221,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 60.9% during the second quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 117,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.81. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.76 and a 1 year high of $60.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.