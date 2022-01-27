Citigroup Inc. Sells 351,462 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,462 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Anaplan worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,598,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Anaplan by 130.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 909,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,375,000 after purchasing an additional 515,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan stock opened at $43.26 on Thursday. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average is $55.85.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Anaplan’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $2,736,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $460,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,724 shares of company stock worth $7,773,367. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.32.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.