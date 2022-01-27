Citigroup Inc. Sells 7,211 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,211 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Mitek Systems worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MITK. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Mitek Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Mitek Systems by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Mitek Systems by 4.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Mitek Systems by 8.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Mitek Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mitek Systems news, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $136,720.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $67,792.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,587 shares of company stock valued at $769,505. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MITK opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of $671.13 million, a PE ratio of 79.16 and a beta of 0.36. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Mitek Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

