Citigroup Inc. Sells 72,136 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 72,136 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ciena worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $122,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $71,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,598 shares of company stock worth $2,764,208 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CIEN opened at $64.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.35. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

