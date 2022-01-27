Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 620,125 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SRPT shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac acquired 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $70.24 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.38 and its 200-day moving average is $80.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. The business had revenue of $189.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

