Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,625 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Equity Commonwealth worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQC shares. Bank of America cut Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

EQC opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -127.49 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 million. Equity Commonwealth had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 28.17%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

