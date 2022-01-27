Citigroup Lowers Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Price Target to SEK 245

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Epiroc AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.00.

EPOKY traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,338. Epiroc AB has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $26.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

