Citigroup Lowers Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Price Target to SEK 245

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Epiroc AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.00.

EPOKY traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,338. Epiroc AB has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $26.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

