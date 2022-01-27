Citigroup Raises Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$21.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s previous close.

CVE has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.88.

TSE CVE traded up C$0.04 on Thursday, hitting C$18.41. 4,744,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,430,672. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.53. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.31 and a 52-week high of C$19.23.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$13.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.65 per share, with a total value of C$156,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at C$603,495.30.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

