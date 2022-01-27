Citigroup Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $675.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $657.00 to $675.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOW. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $708.50.

NOW stock opened at $484.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.40 billion, a PE ratio of 444.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $608.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $623.94. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.24. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,081. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $0. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

