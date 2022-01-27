Citigroup Trims Corning (NYSE:GLW) Target Price to $46.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s current price.

GLW has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.15.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.93. 93,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,545,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. Corning has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.40.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $21,935,010,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1,930.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,841,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,534,712,000 after acquiring an additional 54,041,176 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $759,279,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Corning by 79.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,344,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $890,295,000 after acquiring an additional 19,190,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Corning by 372.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,126,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $367,921,000 after acquiring an additional 15,863,485 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.