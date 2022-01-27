Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHCLY) Short Interest Update

Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHCLY) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the December 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CHCLY stock traded down $2.51 on Thursday, reaching $20.37. 157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83. Citizen Watch has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

About Citizen Watch

Citizen Watch Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches, machine tools, and electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: Watches, Machine Tools, Devices and Components, Electronic Products, and Others. The Watches segment provides watches and quartz movement services.

