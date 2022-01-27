Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $829.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will announce sales of $829.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $828.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $830.00 million. Citrix Systems posted sales of $809.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Citrix Systems.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 18.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,714 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 10.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 29.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,310 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 15.6% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 42,680 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 29.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 205,840 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $24,271,000 after buying an additional 46,513 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTXS opened at $102.48 on Thursday. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $145.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.66 and its 200-day moving average is $98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citrix Systems (CTXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.