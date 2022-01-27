City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $518.95

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 518.95 ($7.00) and traded as low as GBX 504.20 ($6.80). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 516 ($6.96), with a volume of 12,049 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 506.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 518.95. The company has a market cap of £261.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 24.50 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from City of London Investment Group’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a yield of 4.86%. City of London Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.80%.

In other City of London Investment Group news, insider Barry Aling acquired 50,000 shares of City of London Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 476 ($6.42) per share, with a total value of £238,000 ($321,100.92).

About City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG)

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

