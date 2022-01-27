Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,228 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,864 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.6% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Yale University bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $296.71 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $224.26 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $325.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.42.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.68.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

