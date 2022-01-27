Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 92.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLNE. Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.49 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 56,797 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,727,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,040,000 after buying an additional 1,479,584 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

