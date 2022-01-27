Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,538,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,658,000 after purchasing an additional 833,798 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 198.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,822,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,498 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 3,497.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,676,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,916 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 55.0% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 632,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 224,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 114.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 166,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 88,710 shares during the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWEN opened at $33.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.55. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.19 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 2.72%. Clearway Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 453.33%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

