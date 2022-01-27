Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) will report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.17). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clene will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.67). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clene.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLNN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Clene by 110.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Clene during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clene by 2,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,048 shares in the last quarter. 8.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLNN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 58,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,247. Clene has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.53.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

