ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) Short Interest Update

ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 39,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,621,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLIS traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 682,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,665. ClickStream has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.04.
About ClickStream
