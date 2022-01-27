CloakCoin (CLOAK) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,125.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000635 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $1,125.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000395 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00015121 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008031 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,755,189 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

