Clorox (CLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Clorox to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Clorox to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Clorox alerts:

NYSE:CLX opened at $164.72 on Thursday. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Credit Suisse Group cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.67.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.