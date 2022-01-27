Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,400

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,450 ($19.56) to GBX 1,400 ($18.89) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,826 ($24.64) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,640 ($22.13) to GBX 1,540 ($20.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.97) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,826 ($24.64) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,537.14 ($20.74).

Shares of CBG stock opened at GBX 1,277 ($17.23) on Wednesday. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,234 ($16.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,702 ($22.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,361.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,467.29.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

