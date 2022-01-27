Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stake Decreased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 27.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,604,000 after acquiring an additional 221,982 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 10.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.66, for a total transaction of $9,833,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.70, for a total transaction of $11,089,904.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 675,355 shares of company stock valued at $103,432,894. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $80.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.38 and a beta of 0.53. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.