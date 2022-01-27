CMS Energy (CMS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect CMS Energy to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CMS Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

NYSE CMS opened at $62.35 on Thursday. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average of $62.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.25.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CMS Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 278.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011,975 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of CMS Energy worth $81,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.