CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Increases Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

CMS Energy has increased its dividend by 21.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. CMS Energy has a payout ratio of 55.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CMS Energy to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

NYSE:CMS traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,148. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $65.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CMS Energy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011,975 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of CMS Energy worth $81,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

