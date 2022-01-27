Coats Group (LON:COA) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $67.12

Coats Group plc (LON:COA)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.12 ($0.91) and traded as low as GBX 64.31 ($0.87). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 64.50 ($0.87), with a volume of 759,535 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on COA shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.15) target price on shares of Coats Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.28) target price on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Coats Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63. The company has a market cap of £929.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 67.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 69.03.

In related news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £20,400 ($27,522.94). Also, insider David Gosnell purchased 310,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £204,600 ($276,038.86). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 416,528 shares of company stock worth $27,474,320.

Coats Group Company Profile (LON:COA)

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.