Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.55

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 106699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

CDE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -227.50 and a beta of 1.74.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.