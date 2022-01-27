Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.78 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will announce sales of $4.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.73 billion and the highest is $4.81 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted sales of $4.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $18.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.46 billion to $18.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.51 billion to $20.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $81.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.74. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $92.03. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

