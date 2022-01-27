Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $159.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.13 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 81.40% and a net margin of 26.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.31. Cohen & Steers has a 12 month low of $62.43 and a 12 month high of $101.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.85.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Separately, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNS. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 451.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

