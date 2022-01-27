Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 8,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 190,752 shares.The stock last traded at $255.77 and had previously closed at $249.32.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Coherent in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Coherent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.
The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.54 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 53.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coherent by 22.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Coherent during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Coherent during the second quarter worth $88,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR)
Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.
See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.