Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 8,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 190,752 shares.The stock last traded at $255.77 and had previously closed at $249.32.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Coherent in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Coherent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.54 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $391.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.20 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 53.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coherent by 22.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Coherent during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Coherent during the second quarter worth $88,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

