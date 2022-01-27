Colefax Group PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:CFX)

Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of CFX opened at GBX 683 ($9.21) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 641.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 613.93. Colefax Group has a one year low of GBX 400 ($5.40) and a one year high of GBX 694.50 ($9.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of £54.22 million and a P/E ratio of 13.97.
Colefax Group Company Profile
