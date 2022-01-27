Colefax Group PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:CFX)

Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CFX opened at GBX 683 ($9.21) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 641.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 613.93. Colefax Group has a one year low of GBX 400 ($5.40) and a one year high of GBX 694.50 ($9.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of £54.22 million and a P/E ratio of 13.97.

Colefax Group Company Profile

Colefax Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating.

