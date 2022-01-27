Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Position Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Colfax worth $11,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,986 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 13.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 15,774 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Colfax by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 55,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Colfax by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $192,613.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $2,651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,896 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,465 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colfax stock opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.72 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.72.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.44 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Colfax from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

