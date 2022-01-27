Collateral Pay Market Cap Reaches $330,409.63 (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, Collateral Pay has traded down 24% against the US dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0534 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $330,409.63 and approximately $666.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00049670 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,424.90 or 0.06707560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00053360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,150.89 or 0.99997558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00053041 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

