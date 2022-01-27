Colliers Securities Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Colliers Securities lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for F5 Networks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now forecasts that the network technology company will earn $9.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.58.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.69.

FFIV stock opened at $202.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $174.34 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth about $538,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 23.3% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 2.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,424 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $21,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 141.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,978 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $41,361.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,869 shares of company stock worth $8,008,598. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

