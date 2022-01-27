Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Shares Down 13%

Shares of Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD) traded down 13% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.88. 229,829 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 121,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.16.

The company has a market capitalization of C$324.32 million and a P/E ratio of -206.67. The company has a quick ratio of 25.49, a current ratio of 25.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.80.

Colonial Coal International Company Profile (CVE:CAD)

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, which is a coking coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of 9,531 hectares; and Gordon Creek metallurgical coal project comprising eight licenses covering an area of 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

