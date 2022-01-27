ColossusXT (COLX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.53 Million

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $12.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded down 69.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007164 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000269 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001140 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,475,925,673 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.