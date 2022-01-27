Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Shares Down 2.4%

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK)’s share price traded down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.52 and last traded at $30.66. 52,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 67,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.41.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.94.
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.2869 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th.
About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK)
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc is a closed end mutual fund investment trust, which invests in technology and technology-related companies. Its investment objectives is to seek growth of capital. The company was founded on September 03, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
