Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Shares Down 2.4%

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK)’s share price traded down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.52 and last traded at $30.66. 52,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 67,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.41.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.94.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.2869 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 14.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 280,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after buying an additional 36,256 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000.

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc is a closed end mutual fund investment trust, which invests in technology and technology-related companies. Its investment objectives is to seek growth of capital. The company was founded on September 03, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

