Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $87.11 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.20.

COLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

In other news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 106.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 67,154 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Columbia Sportswear worth $12,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

