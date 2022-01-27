Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $45.10, but opened at $48.00. Columbus McKinnon shares last traded at $46.54, with a volume of 840 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

In other news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $400,968.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $403,475.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,656,888 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 124,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 36,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 366,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.89.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

