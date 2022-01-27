Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 107.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,622 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 9.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 420,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,821,000 after purchasing an additional 87,209 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,529,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,588,000 after purchasing an additional 72,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $547,983.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $33.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $38.72.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

