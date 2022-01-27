Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €6.94 ($7.89).

CBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.41) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.20) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.25) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.39) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

ETR:CBK opened at €7.65 ($8.70) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a 1-year high of €7.97 ($9.06). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.14.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

