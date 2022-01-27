Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,546 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 449.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 26,092 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 112.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 48,104 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 0.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 355,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth about $1,354,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $26.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $202.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

