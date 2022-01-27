Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.07% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,184,000 after buying an additional 904,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,275,000 after purchasing an additional 51,629 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,763,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,132,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,727,000 after purchasing an additional 394,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,849,000 after purchasing an additional 384,942 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

NYSE:ELF opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 80.65 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.97.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $91.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.36 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,143,211.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,930 shares of company stock worth $6,534,377. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.