Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stock Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 36.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period.

Shares of KMT opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.05. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMT shares. TheStreet raised Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

